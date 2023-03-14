Brokerages Set Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT at $69.67

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $59.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after buying an additional 3,467,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

