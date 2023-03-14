Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) vs. Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI) Critical Analysis

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) and Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Avitar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -30.33% -32.84% -25.56% Avitar N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Avitar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $37.56 million 9.06 -$7.92 million ($1.49) -27.52 Avitar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Avitar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sanara MedTech.

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avitar has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.4% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Avitar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sanara MedTech and Avitar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avitar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sanara MedTech presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats Avitar on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanara MedTech

(Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Avitar

(Get Rating)

Avitar, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells diagnostic test products. It manufactures and markets proprietary hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables fabricated for medical, diagnostics, dental and consumer use. It also sells its products and services to employers, diagnostic test distributors, large medical supply companies, governmental agencies, and corporations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.