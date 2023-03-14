Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMK. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.80. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.47.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $225.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $42,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.