SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $74.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In related news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $385,113.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $385,113.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,869 shares of company stock worth $1,182,551 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 958,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 957,438 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after acquiring an additional 786,122 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,969,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after acquiring an additional 715,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,720.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 562,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after acquiring an additional 531,373 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SEAS opened at $57.28 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

