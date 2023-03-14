Brokerages Set Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) PT at $285.50

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.50.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $219.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $281.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

