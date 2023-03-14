Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $77.50.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $571,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,634,974.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $571,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,634,974.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,505 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 879.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,632,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,658,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,493 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,984,000 after purchasing an additional 875,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

