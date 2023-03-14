Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.62.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of RIVN opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.43) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after buying an additional 14,384,763 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483,566 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after buying an additional 6,329,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $192,946,000 after buying an additional 5,527,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

