Citigroup Trims Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Target Price to $11.00

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Babylon to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Babylon from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Babylon from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.08.
BBLN stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.57. Babylon has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $122.53.
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.
