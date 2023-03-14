Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $8.90 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.98.

NYSE EGO opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.27. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 76.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

