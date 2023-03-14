Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $8.90 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.98.
Eldorado Gold Stock Performance
NYSE EGO opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.27. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
