Barclays Boosts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $48.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DAL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.47.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.