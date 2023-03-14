Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) PT Lowered to $23.00

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $664.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.