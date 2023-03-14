SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $348.47.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.64. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,891.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,004 shares of company stock worth $5,016,701 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

