Truist Financial Lowers SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Hold

Truist Financial downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $174.00.

SIVB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $348.47.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SIVB opened at $106.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.93 and its 200-day moving average is $282.64. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,004 shares of company stock worth $5,016,701 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

