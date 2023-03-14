Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.05.

Shares of ALK opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.51, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.71.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

