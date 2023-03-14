Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LUV. Citigroup decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 5.2 %

LUV opened at $31.06 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

