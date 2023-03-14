KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised shares of KeyCorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.87.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in KeyCorp by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

