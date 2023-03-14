Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $160.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $133.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE MPC opened at $123.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.72.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

