Mizuho Lowers Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $50.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.11.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 2.4 %

Murphy Oil stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.43. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

