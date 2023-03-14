Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $83.00 at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.72.

OXY opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,091,807.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

