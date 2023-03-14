PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Mizuho

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $41.29 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in PBF Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

