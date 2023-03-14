Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) & FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Head-To-Head Survey

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of FB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of FB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

FB Financial has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FB Financial $596.09 million 2.46 $124.56 million $2.64 11.92 Bank of South Carolina $21.26 million 3.95 $6.66 million $1.18 12.82

This table compares FB Financial and Bank of South Carolina’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina. FB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of South Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. FB Financial pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of South Carolina pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FB Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares FB Financial and Bank of South Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Financial 20.90% 10.36% 1.10% Bank of South Carolina 31.30% 16.49% 1.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FB Financial and Bank of South Carolina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Financial 1 6 0 0 1.86 Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

FB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $42.86, suggesting a potential upside of 36.18%. Given FB Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FB Financial is more favorable than Bank of South Carolina.

Summary

FB Financial beats Bank of South Carolina on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees. The Mortgage segment originates from fees and gains on sales in the secondary market of mortgage loans that originate outside banking footprint or through internet delivery channels and from servicing. The company was founded by James W. Ayers in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking. The company was founded on October 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

