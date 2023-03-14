Contrasting Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) & HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX)

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) and Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares HilleVax and Elevation Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HilleVax N/A N/A N/A Elevation Oncology N/A -198.57% -147.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for HilleVax and Elevation Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HilleVax 0 0 4 0 3.00 Elevation Oncology 1 1 2 0 2.25

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HilleVax currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.90%. Elevation Oncology has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 305.41%. Given Elevation Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than HilleVax.

99.1% of HilleVax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HilleVax and Elevation Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HilleVax N/A N/A -$102.41 million N/A N/A Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$95.08 million ($7.36) -0.15

Summary

HilleVax beats Elevation Oncology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HilleVax

(Get Rating)

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Elevation Oncology

(Get Rating)

Elevation Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion. Elevation Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

