JOYY (YY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JOYY Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. JOYY has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get JOYY alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of JOYY by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after acquiring an additional 906,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter worth $15,925,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JOYY by 483.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,056,000 after acquiring an additional 368,650 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of JOYY by 257.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 223,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 161,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the third quarter worth $2,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JOYY Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YY. TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

(Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.