Analysts Set Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Target Price at $17.25

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEA. Citigroup cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $21.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.86%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

