Reviewing Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) and Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) and Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lexaria Bioscience and Immunome, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Immunome 0 0 1 0 3.00

Immunome has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.27%. Given Immunome’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Immunome is more favorable than Lexaria Bioscience.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

11.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Immunome shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Immunome shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Immunome’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexaria Bioscience $250,000.00 70.69 -$7.27 million ($1.20) -2.47 Immunome N/A N/A -$24.71 million ($3.11) -1.36

Lexaria Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Immunome. Lexaria Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Lexaria Bioscience has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunome has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Immunome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexaria Bioscience -2,044.48% -83.47% -81.29% Immunome N/A -106.04% -84.38%

Summary

Immunome beats Lexaria Bioscience on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS. It operates through the following segments: IP Licensing, B2B Product, and Corporate. The company was founded on December 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

