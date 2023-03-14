Comparing AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AEye and Holley’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $3.01 million 24.62 -$65.01 million ($0.64) -0.72 Holley $688.41 million 0.51 $73.77 million $0.64 4.56

Holley has higher revenue and earnings than AEye. AEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Holley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye -2,294.24% -70.52% -57.86% Holley 10.72% 2.08% 0.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares AEye and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

30.9% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AEye has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AEye and Holley, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 1 2 0 2.67 Holley 0 4 5 0 2.56

AEye presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 986.72%. Holley has a consensus target price of $6.94, suggesting a potential upside of 137.82%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than Holley.

Summary

Holley beats AEye on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEye

(Get Rating)

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Holley

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

