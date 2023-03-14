Head-To-Head Comparison: Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) versus EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) and Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EnQuest and Japan Tobacco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnQuest $1.27 billion 0.36 $376.99 million N/A N/A Japan Tobacco $20.46 billion 1.78 $3.08 billion $0.89 11.52

Japan Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than EnQuest.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

EnQuest has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Tobacco has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for EnQuest and Japan Tobacco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnQuest 0 1 0 0 2.00 Japan Tobacco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares EnQuest and Japan Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnQuest N/A N/A N/A Japan Tobacco 15.34% 11.88% 6.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Japan Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Japan Tobacco beats EnQuest on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnQuest



EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Japan Tobacco



Japan Tobacco, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas. The International Tobacco segment manufactures and markets tobacco products worldwide. The Pharmaceutical segment develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs. The Processed Food segment offers processed food, bakery products and seasonings. The company was founded on April 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

