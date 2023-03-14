Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $77.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Alteryx Stock Performance

Shares of AYX opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.39. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $76.35.

Insider Activity at Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.64 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Alteryx by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Stories

