Brokerages Set Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) PT at $110.86

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $104.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares in the company, valued at $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,290,994. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,133,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,337,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.