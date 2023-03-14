Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $27.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URBN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 29.4% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,194,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after buying an additional 858,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,807,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,124,000 after buying an additional 830,302 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 930,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,187,000 after buying an additional 526,735 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 656,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,662,000 after buying an additional 448,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $25.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $29.74.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

