Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $17.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.64.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $649.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.
