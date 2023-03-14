Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $17.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $649.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after buying an additional 636,395 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 73,852 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 948,234 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP increased its position in Health Catalyst by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,439,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 587,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Health Catalyst by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,204,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 294,419 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

