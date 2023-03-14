Brokerages Set Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT at $632.62

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $632.62.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 42.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 40,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 24.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 18.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 3.3 %

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

