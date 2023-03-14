Brokerages Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) PT at $155.32

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.32.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKS opened at $145.09 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.10 and a 200-day moving average of $118.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

