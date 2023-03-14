Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $24.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,196,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,465,000 after buying an additional 10,908,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $60,820,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mattel by 18.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,823,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,690,000 after buying an additional 2,170,439 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter worth $35,094,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 619.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after buying an additional 1,453,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15. Mattel has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

