The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives $71.93 Average PT from Brokerages

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.93.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Southern Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Southern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Southern by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. Southern has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.83.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

