Analysts Set Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) PT at $4.38

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

CS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CS opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.38. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,232,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442,369 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $20,064,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,602,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106,960 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 43,788.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,092,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,705,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Further Reading

