Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Receives $159.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCIGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $130.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

