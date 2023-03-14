Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $71.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

PFGC stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.02.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,470 shares of company stock worth $146,166 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth $4,842,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Articles

