The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives $329.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $329.89.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE HD opened at $286.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $293.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.15. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

