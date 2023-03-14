Brokerages Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT at $124.08

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Paychex Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.03. Paychex has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

