Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$51.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.75.

A number of research firms have commented on CPX. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Capital Power Stock Up 1.2 %

CPX stock opened at C$41.34 on Friday. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$39.53 and a 52 week high of C$51.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

About Capital Power

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.52%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

