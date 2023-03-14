Brokerages Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Target Price at $67.92

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.92.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 27,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,250,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,467,000 after purchasing an additional 76,828 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 776,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 261,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

