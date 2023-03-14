Truist Financial Cuts Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $262.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $292.00 to $262.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MTN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $263.13.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $216.22 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $273.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

