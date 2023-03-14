FY2024 EPS Estimates for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of adidas in a report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for adidas’ FY2025 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on adidas from €100.00 ($107.53) to €120.00 ($129.03) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.10.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $78.25 on Monday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 9,350.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the third quarter worth $350,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 130.2% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

