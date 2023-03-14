Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a report issued on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $221.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.77. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,529,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tilly’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 17.5% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 206,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 58.4% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 435,100 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

