Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a report issued on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.
Tilly’s Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $221.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.77. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $10.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s
Tilly’s Company Profile
Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Featured Stories
