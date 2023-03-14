Research Analysts Offer Predictions for electroCore, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for electroCore in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for electroCore’s current full-year earnings is ($3.77) per share.
ECOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
electroCore Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in electroCore by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,493,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 838,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in electroCore by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 132,848 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
electroCore Company Profile
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
