Research Analysts Offer Predictions for electroCore, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for electroCore in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for electroCore’s current full-year earnings is ($3.77) per share.

Get electroCore alerts:

ECOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

electroCore Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ECOR opened at $3.61 on Monday. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in electroCore by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,493,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 838,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in electroCore by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 132,848 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.