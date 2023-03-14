Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Expands By 42.2%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the February 13th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.38. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.61.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
