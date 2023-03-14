Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Expands By 42.2%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the February 13th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.38. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Akari Therapeutics

AKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

