Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Short Interest Up 42.4% in February

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 409,500 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the February 13th total of 287,600 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on CKPT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $27,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $25,764.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,578.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $27,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,626 shares of company stock valued at $182,446. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance
CKPT stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.
About Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
