Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Short Interest Up 42.4% in February

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 409,500 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the February 13th total of 287,600 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CKPT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $27,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $25,764.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,578.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $27,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,626 shares of company stock valued at $182,446. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter.

CKPT stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

