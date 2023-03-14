Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Expands By 42.6%

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the February 13th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 25.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 103,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 64.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 493,729 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of JPS opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in the business of enhancing portfolio value relative to the market for preferred securities by investing in securities and sectors that the fund’s sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

