Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Update

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the February 13th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dunxin Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Dunxin Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunxin Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Dunxin Financial stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Dunxin Financial has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of loan facilities to micro, small and medium size enterprises, and sole proprietors. It also offers microfinance lending services. The company was founded by Qi Ming Xu and Kang Kai Zeng on June 24, 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, China.

